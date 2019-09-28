Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Atkins 52, Baptist Prep 35

Today at 1:52 a.m.

ATKINS 52, BAPTIST PREP 35

ATKINS -- Junior Michael Dunagan had 158 receiving yards and two touchdowns, as the Red Devils (3-1, 1-0 4-3A) enjoyed a victory over the Eagles (0-4, 0-1).

Atkins led 33-14 at the half.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Sports on 09/28/2019

Print Headline: Atkins 52, Baptist Prep 35

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT