ATKINS 52, BAPTIST PREP 35

ATKINS -- Junior Michael Dunagan had 158 receiving yards and two touchdowns, as the Red Devils (3-1, 1-0 4-3A) enjoyed a victory over the Eagles (0-4, 0-1).

Atkins led 33-14 at the half.

Sports on 09/28/2019