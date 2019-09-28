ATKINS 52, BAPTIST PREP 35
ATKINS -- Junior Michael Dunagan had 158 receiving yards and two touchdowns, as the Red Devils (3-1, 1-0 4-3A) enjoyed a victory over the Eagles (0-4, 0-1).
Atkins led 33-14 at the half.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Sports on 09/28/2019
Print Headline: Atkins 52, Baptist Prep 35
