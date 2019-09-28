AUGUSTA 52, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 0

HAVANA -- Running back Zackariah McLucas rushed for 275 yards on 6 carries and scored 4 touchdowns to lead Augusta (2-1, 2-0 8-Man) over Western Yell County (0-3, 0-3).

Amariyon Briscoe added a touchdown and had 2 catches for 90 yards for the Red Devils.

