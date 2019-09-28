BALD KNOB 14, MILLS 7

BALD KNOB -- The Bulldogs (1-3, 1-0 2-4A) returned a fumble and an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to rally over Mills (1-3, 0-1).

With the game scoreless until the final quarter, Mills' quarterback Tamarion Hunter threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Zack Smith for a 7-0 lead.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Bald Knob responded with a fumble recovery for a touchdown, before Johnson Capps intercepted a Comets' pass and returned it 70 yards for the go-ahead score

