BALD KNOB 14, MILLS 7
BALD KNOB -- The Bulldogs (1-3, 1-0 2-4A) returned a fumble and an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to rally over Mills (1-3, 0-1).
With the game scoreless until the final quarter, Mills' quarterback Tamarion Hunter threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Zack Smith for a 7-0 lead.
Bald Knob responded with a fumble recovery for a touchdown, before Johnson Capps intercepted a Comets' pass and returned it 70 yards for the go-ahead score
Sports on 09/28/2019
