Batesville defense shuts down Nettleton, holds on for victory

JONESBORO -- Although they rolled up over 500 yards of offense, the Batesville Pioneers did not secure their 56-47 victory over the Nettleton Raiders on Friday until they came up with a big play on defense with just over two minutes left in the contest.

Running back Ethan Ridgel led Batesville's offense with 212 yards on 22 carries and 4 touchdowns, his fourth coming with 2:55 left in the game that put the Pioneers up 56-47. But the two teams had traded touchdowns on all six possessions of the second half at that point, and there was plenty of time for the Raiders to score again and make it interesting in the waning moments.

Nettleton drove to the Batesville 42 in four plays, but on fourth and 3 from the Batesville 42, the Pioneer defense came up with their biggest play of the half, stopping Nettleton running back Ja'Quan Dent after a 1-yard gain, and the Raiders turned the ball over on downs.

There was still 2:15 left to play and Nettleton had two timeouts, but Batesville earned a first down and managed to run the clock out, with quarterback Eli Livingston taking a knee on the last three snaps.

Nettleton (3-1, 1-0 5A-East) recovered a Batesville fumble on the second play of the game and on the Raiders' first play from scrimmage, quarterback Cade Carter threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Joesse Perkins for a 7-0 lead.

Batesville answered with a 7-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by Ridgel to tie the score, but then Perkins returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

Again the Pioneers (1-3, 1-0) answered with another Ridgel touchdown to knot the score at 14-14, then the Raiders had its first sustained drive of the night, getting inside the Batesville 10 before attempting a field goal, which was blocked by Justin Lewallen and picked up by Tevin Whitaker who returned it 75 yards for a touchdown and a 21-14 score.

Batesville went up 28-14 on Ridgel's third touchdown and when Nettleton scored again, Whitaker blocked the extra point.

Livingston put Batesville up 35-20 with a 1-yard touchdown but Nettleton cut the gap to 35-26 before halftime. The two teams traded scores the rest of the way.

Batesville finished with 509 total yards, earning 401 on the ground. Jace Daugherty added 92 yards and Livingston ran for 65 yards and scored three 1-yard touchdowns.

Carter passed for 355 yards to lead Nettleton which only got 89 yards on the ground. Perkins caught 6 passes for 144 yards and finished with 295 all-purpose yards.

Sports on 09/28/2019