BAUXITE 21, MALVERN 7

BAUXITE -- Bauxite scored the first 14 points as the Miners (3-1, 1-0 7-4A) defeated the Leopards (1-3, 0-1).

Sophomore Fabian Torres started the scoring with a 3-yard run in the first quarter.

Bauxite made it 14-0 in the second quarter when junior Conner Stacy hit Braylon Walker for a 66-yard scoring pass.

Malvern scored its lone touchdown with 2:16 left in the first half when Cedric Simmons scored from the 3.

The only second-half score came with 5:23 remaining when Stacy scored from the 2.

Sports on 09/28/2019