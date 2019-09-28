BENTON HARMONY GROVE 34, ASHDOWN 0

BENTON -- Quarterback Hunter Williams threw for a touchdown and ran for another in the Cardinals' (3-1, 1-0 7-4A) victory over Ashdown (2-2, 0-1).

Cameron Palmer, Jayce Harrison, Hayden Hilson and Canyon Clifton added touchdowns for Benton Harmony Grove.

