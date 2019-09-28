BENTON HARMONY GROVE 34, ASHDOWN 0
BENTON -- Quarterback Hunter Williams threw for a touchdown and ran for another in the Cardinals' (3-1, 1-0 7-4A) victory over Ashdown (2-2, 0-1).
Cameron Palmer, Jayce Harrison, Hayden Hilson and Canyon Clifton added touchdowns for Benton Harmony Grove.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Sports on 09/28/2019
Print Headline: BENTON HARMONY GROVE 34, ASHDOWN 0
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.