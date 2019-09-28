Catholic holds off Cabot late

Senior quarterback Jordan Edington accounted for 278 yards running and passing and three touchdowns in Little Rock Catholic's 28-26 victory over Cabot in the 7A-Central opener Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Catholic (3-1) beat Cabot (3-1) for the first time in consecutive seasons since 2007-2008. The Rockets won last year's meeting 15-13 when Edington threw a 26-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds remaining in the game. The 221-pound Edington helped do in the Panthers again, running 28 yards for a touchdown, and a 28-20 lead, with 1:57 remaining in the game.

Cabot had a chance to send the game into overtime after junior quarterback Tyler Gee threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Kyler Carmack with 38 seconds remaining. But Gee's pass for two points was intercepted at the 2 by senior linebacker Cole Black-Ocken. Catholic recovered an onside kick to seal the victory.

Edington completed 14 of 25 passes for 198 yards and 1 touchdown, rushed 15 times for 80 yards and 2 touchdowns and, playing defense, helped flush Gee out of the pocket on the two-point attempt.

"He's just so coachable," Catholic Coach John Fogleman said. "He'll do whatever we ask him -- the best that he can. That's all you can ask."

The Panthers, who trailed 14-13 at halftime and 21-20 after three quarters, finished with a 384-336 advantage in total yardage.

Gee completed 19 of 26 passes for 343 yards and 3 touchdowns. He was intercepted two other times, and Cabot also lost a first-half fumble.

"Give Catholic all the credit," first-year Cabot Coach Scott Reed said. "I thought they played harder than we did. They were able to run the ball with the big quarterback. I thought they gave great effort. Coach Fogleman's team played very well. It was a good ballgame."

After Cabot sophomore Braden Jay opened the game with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, senior tailback Brian Alsbrook capped Catholic's first possession with a 1-yard touchdown run at 7:30 of the first quarter. The Rockets took a 14-6 lead on Edington's 5-yard touchdown run with 5:11 remaining in the first half.

Cabot's next offensive play was a 65-yard touchdown pass from Gee to senior wide receiver De'Kario Rudolph, who spun away from a defender after making the reception at the Catholic 47. Rudolph finished with 8 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Cabot led 20-14 after Gee threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Rudolph with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter. Catholic regained the lead, 21-20, after Edington threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Nathan Johnson with 1:12 remaining in the third quarter.

"Gee played a really good game, and Rudolph's a heck of a receiver," Fogleman said. "That was a good football game."

