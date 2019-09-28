COLUMNIST: Democrats take the wrong path

Under-promise. Over-deliver. It's the best advice to everyone in any business, on any subject, but especially true in media and politics. Put another way: Don't get caught opening Al Capone's vault and finding, well, nothing.

It would be even worse to hype the opening of the vault, the way Geraldo Rivera did for a TV special in 1986, and, finding it empty, to nevertheless declare triumphantly, "There you have it! The greatest discovery of all time." That would transform a foolish move into a permanent scar.

Which is essentially the way House Democrats (mis)handled the guaranteed-to-get-him-impeached rough transcript of the phone call in July between President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine.

Many Democrats, egged on by a complicit Greek chorus--media artists formerly known as "the echo chamber"--were stuck with this on Wednesday. Out they marched, declaring the empty vault of the transcript a bill of particulars against Trump that would require the drafting of articles of impeachment and their immediate passage not just by a select committee but by the whole House.

Now the hugely hyped rough transcript of the president's phone call has turned out to be a nothing burger, and the ground is suddenly shifting not under Trump but under "the Resistance." All of those moderate Democrats in precarious seats have been exposed as auxiliaries of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her hard-left allies.

True, a more circumspect president might have steered clear, in the call with Zelensky, of discussing Ukraine's history of corruption. And another president might have considered it bad form to bring up former vice president Joe Biden's son Hunter and his involvement with a Ukrainian energy company.

But Trump isn't circumspect. If something is on his mind, that's what he says, and he speaks directly, not with diplomatic evasions. As Kimberley Strassel says in her perceptive new book Resistance (At All Costs), Trump has no filters.

Some voters like--indeed, love--the fact that they get "Trump Unplugged" almost every day. They read the phone call's rough transcript and laugh at the politicos and pundits who are desperately pivoting to it from their other failed narratives about the president: Trump/Russia gave way to Trump/racist, then Trump/recession and now Trump/Ukraine.

If you are part of the 1 percent of America who watches MSNBC or CNN, you are going to be told tonight, tomorrow and frequently in the days and weeks ahead that Trump is in deep trouble.

What you won't be hearing, no matter what you watch or listen to, is a roll-call vote for a House select committee on impeachment in response to revelations about the contents of the president's fabled phone call. Because, well, the vault was empty. Again.

Editorial on 09/28/2019