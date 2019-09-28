COMMENTARY Tigers' defense shows how it's done

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Har-Ber students celebrate Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, with Griffin Clampit from the stands during the first half of play against Bentonville at Wildcat Stadium in Springdale. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the game.

SPRINGDALE -- Defense is still a beautiful thing, especially in the modern age of football dominated by the spread offenses.

Bentonville showed how it is done Friday with three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a blocked punt during 35-21 victory over Springdale Har-Ber. The Tigers also forced an intentional grounding call in the end zone that resulted in a safety.

There were plenty of smiling faces on the Bentonville sidelines following the game, including Tigers defensive coordinator Jared Cecil, who greeted the players as they came off the field.

"We ask our guys to compete and fight hard and they did that," Cecil said. "Har-Ber has a great team and you can't just focus on one area. But our guys scratched and clawed and played their guts out."

Har-Ber was primed for an upset against the defending league champions on Friday. Wildcat Stadium was packed for homecoming, particularly in the "Wood Shed," a section filled with Har-Ber students all the way up toward the press box. Members of the Har-Ber homecoming court gathered in the north end zone where they alternated between watching the game and taking pictures, and former Har-Ber standout Josh Frazier supported the Wildcats from the sidelines.

None of that bothered Bentonville, which improved to 4-0 after starting 0-3 last season.

Har-Ber brought some momentum into the game with consecutive shutouts following a season-opening loss at Pulaski Academy. The Wildcats turned a fourth-down gamble into a scoring drive that cut the Bentonville lead to 17-14 late in the second quarter. But another opportunity ended with an interception by Jonathon Anderson at the Bentonville 1.

It was the second interception of the first half by Bentonville, which also turned a particularly blocked punt by Keegan Stinespring into a touchdown by Preston Crawford for a 17-7 lead.

"We put a lot of emphasis on our special teams," Cecil said. "We spend a lot of time on that and it took guys making effort plays to make it work."

So, Bentonville is off to a good start again after claiming its third consecutive conference championship last year. Bentonville is a tough team with a stellar defense, a top running back in Preston Crawford, and a kicking game led by Logan Turner, who kicked field goals of 40, 31, and 25 yards in the fourth quarter.

That kind of production in special teams will prove beneficial, especially in the playoffs when one play can decide a game. The Tigers return home next week to face Bentonville while Har-Ber plays at Rogers Heritage.

The only thing settled is that Bentonville was the better team on Friday. Har-Ber (2-2, 0-1) is still a good team that must cut down on its mistakes to be a factor in the 7A-West.

The Wildcats should also be reminded that Arkadelphia started 0-5 last season before recovering to win the state championship in Class 4A. But mistakes can ruin a good night, especially on homecoming night with a large crowd primed for an upset.

