CROSSETT 38, WARREN 35

WARREN -- Crossett scored 18 consecutive points in the second quarter, and the Eagles (1-3, 1-0 8-4A) held on over the Lumberjacks (3-1, 0-1).

Warren made the game interesting when Davone Smith scored on a 38-yard pass with 8:25 remaining.

Crossett's second-quarter scoring spree started with senior Justin Stokes hitting sophomore Dewayne Ashford for a 65-yard strike.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Warren's Riley Cornish threw touchdown passes of 17 yards to Trey Marshall, 71 yards to Vincent Stepps and 40 yards to Smith.

Sports on 09/28/2019