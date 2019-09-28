CROSSETT 38, WARREN 35
WARREN -- Crossett scored 18 consecutive points in the second quarter, and the Eagles (1-3, 1-0 8-4A) held on over the Lumberjacks (3-1, 0-1).
Warren made the game interesting when Davone Smith scored on a 38-yard pass with 8:25 remaining.
Crossett's second-quarter scoring spree started with senior Justin Stokes hitting sophomore Dewayne Ashford for a 65-yard strike.
Warren's Riley Cornish threw touchdown passes of 17 yards to Trey Marshall, 71 yards to Vincent Stepps and 40 yards to Smith.
