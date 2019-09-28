DeWITT 50, HAMBURG 42

HAMBURG -- Senior quarterback Seth Courtney accounted for five touchdowns -- three passing and two rushing -- as the Dragons (4-0, 1-0 8-4A) outlasted the Lions (2-2, 0-1).

Johnta Wright and Josh Dabner also scored twice for DeWitt.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Sports on 09/28/2019