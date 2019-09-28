Episcopal 34, Decatur 26

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 34,

DECATUR 26

Lance Viscioni-Wilson caught 10 passes for 215 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Wildcats (2-2, 2-2 8-man) defeated the Pirates (0-4, 0-2) in Little Rock.

Sophomore Stephen Munson scored two touchdowns for Episcopal while senior Cole Smalling scored a touchdown and made 10 tackles. Also for the Wildcats, Wesley Wright made an interception, Jalen Davis made eight tackles and Hayden Smith came up with a sack.

