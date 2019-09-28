Pulaski County explosion severely injures volunteer in law enforcement training

A flashbang detonated during a law enforcement training exercise Saturday morning in North Little Rock, severely injuring a volunteer's hand, a Pulaski County sheriff’s office spokesman said.

Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies were sent about 11:30 a.m. to the Direct Action Resource Center at 6302 E. Valentine Road, where the explosion occurred, spokesman Mitch McCoy said. The volunteer, whose hand was injured, was taken to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment Saturday afternoon, McCoy said. The volunteer’s identity was not immediately released.

The Direct Action Resource Center is a privately owned law enforcement training facility that specializes in tactical urban training, according to the facility’s website. The law enforcement officers training Saturday were all from out of state, McCoy said.

The officers were participating in an anti-terrorism training course scenario in which volunteers posed as residents or other characters, McCoy said. The person injured was a volunteer role-player and a reloadable diversionary flashbang detonated, causing the injury, McCoy said.

A flashbang is a stun grenade that produces concussion wave and flash in order to create a diversion, according to Peacem Defense, a company which produces the devices.

The sheriff’s office is not pursuing a criminal investigation, McCoy said.

According to previous reports from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Direct Action Resource Center is a 740-acre training ground for urban combat. It opened in 1996. The company primarily trains police officers, federal agents and members of the military.

Phone calls to Richard Mason, listed as the contact person for the Direct Action Resource Center, were not immediately returned Saturday.

A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the device that detonated, based on information from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.