Free from Kansas, McBride visits UA

Former Baptist Prep guard Issac McBride, who announced one week ago he would transfer from Kansas, visited the University of Arkansas on Friday afternoon.

He met with Coach Eric Musselman and other members of the staff while also taking in practice.

His announcement to leave Kansas came on the same day the Kansas City Star reported the NCAA was preparing to issue a notice of allegations detailing multiple major violations in the Kansas basketball program.

McBride signed with Kansas over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, TCU, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, SMU and others in November during the early signing period.

He skyrocketed on the national scene when he had an outstanding showing at the Fab 48 in Las Vegas on July 26-29 of last year while playing for the Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks.

He had scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Abilene Christian, Arkansas State University and other midmajor programs, but he saw offers come from Kansas, Auburn, TCU, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and SMU because of his tournament play. Former Arkansas coach Mike Anderson extended an offer Aug. 27, 2018.

McBride was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Player of the Year after averaging 28.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists during his senior season. He was also the 2019 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

He averaged 24.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals as a junior while shooting 51% from the field and 45% from beyond the three-point line in leading the Eagles to their third consecutive state championship.

Being that it's rare for an athlete to leave a school so early in the first semester, it appears he would have to wait to enroll at his new school in January and be eligible to play in January 2021. McBride also could request a waiver to gain immediate eligibility.

