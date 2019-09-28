Get vaccinated

Last year alone, 113 Arkansans died from the flu. More than 1,000 residents were hospitalized with the flu or flu-related illnesses, from pneumonia to bronchitis. In cities across our state, students were forced to call in sick to school--missing days, or even weeks, of valuable classroom instruction they need to grow and thrive.

In 2019, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) predicted an earlier start to flu season, with several communities already reporting flu diagnoses or flu-related illnesses. That's why it's more essential than ever that all Arkansans get the flu shot. Or, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call it, the "first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses."

At Kids for the Future (KFF), we're committed to helping fight the flu in Arkansas. We want to ensure the thousands of children we serve, as well as their extended families, stay healthy so they can continue to receive the prescribed therapies and individualized support they need to succeed. Like other health-care providers, we'll be offering free immunizations throughout the month of October to KFF children, parents and other caregivers at our pediatric day clinics in Forrest City, Helena, Marianna, Parkin and Marion.

For those Arkansans outside our region, we encourage them to visit one of ADH's local health units or take advantage of ADH's coming public school flu clinics. As the ADH recently announced, health units and schools will be offering flu shots free of charge, regardless of individuals' insurance status. Other health units will host "mass flu clinics" at easily accessible venues in their communities, from the Arkansas State Fairgrounds in Little Rock to The Jones Center in Springdale.

Getting vaccinated is a crucial first step to preventing the flu. But it's not the only thing we can do to keep our state healthy.

This winter, we hope all Arkansans will practice good health habits. This includes avoiding contact with those who are sick, or, if impacted by the flu, staying home and limiting exposure to others for at least 24 hours. When in doubt, we encourage Arkansans to cover their mouths. As we've seen firsthand at our pediatric day and outpatient behavioral clinics, coughing and sneezing is a quick way to infect others, both with the common cold and the flu.

In addition, individuals should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, which tends to spread germs. And everyone should regularly wash their hands--not just during flu season, but all year-round.

Flu season is already underway in Arkansas. We can't afford to wait to get our shots. As the CDC notes, "It takes about two weeks after the vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the influenza flu virus." This October, we urge all Arkansans, but particularly children, pregnant women and other high-risk populations, to get vaccinated. Together, we can fight the flu in Arkansas.

Bess Heisler Ginty is the president and chief executive officer of Kids for the Future, a family owned and operated business that provides quality early intervention and therapeutic services to more than 1,300 children and adolescents in the Arkansas Delta.

