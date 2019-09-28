Sections
GOSNELL 54, CAVE CITY 26

Today at 1:54 a.m.

CAVE CITY -- Jy Young ran for two touchdowns in Gosnell's (4-0, 1-0 3-4A) victory over Cave City (0-4, 0-1).

The Pirates opened up the scoring on Cooper Pieri's 49-yard touchdown pass to Amarion Partee in the first quarter.

Young added a two-point conversion after Zy'kerrien Kennedy's 3-yard score in the second quarter. He later added scores of his own in the third and fourth quarters.

Gosnell's final score came on a interception return by linebacker Druw Reynolds.

Sports on 09/28/2019

Print Headline: GOSNELL 54, CAVE CITY 26

