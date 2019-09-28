GOSNELL 54, CAVE CITY 26
CAVE CITY -- Jy Young ran for two touchdowns in Gosnell's (4-0, 1-0 3-4A) victory over Cave City (0-4, 0-1).
The Pirates opened up the scoring on Cooper Pieri's 49-yard touchdown pass to Amarion Partee in the first quarter.
Young added a two-point conversion after Zy'kerrien Kennedy's 3-yard score in the second quarter. He later added scores of his own in the third and fourth quarters.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Gosnell's final score came on a interception return by linebacker Druw Reynolds.
Sports on 09/28/2019
Print Headline: GOSNELL 54, CAVE CITY 26
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.