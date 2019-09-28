HARDING ACADEMY 57, CLINTON 44

CLINTON -- Harding Academy (4-0, 1-0 2-3A) overcame Clinton's (3-1, 0-1) three first-quarter touchdowns to defeat the Yellowjackets and remain undefeated.

Harding Academy's Stone Sheffield scored five times to lead the way. Quarterback Caden Snipe threw a touchdown pass to Isaac Miller and added two rushing scores.

A late safety by Clinton and a touchdown pass by Weston Amos in the fourth quarter were not enough for the Yellowjackets to come back.

