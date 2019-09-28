HARDING ACADEMY 57, CLINTON 44
CLINTON -- Harding Academy (4-0, 1-0 2-3A) overcame Clinton's (3-1, 0-1) three first-quarter touchdowns to defeat the Yellowjackets and remain undefeated.
Harding Academy's Stone Sheffield scored five times to lead the way. Quarterback Caden Snipe threw a touchdown pass to Isaac Miller and added two rushing scores.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
A late safety by Clinton and a touchdown pass by Weston Amos in the fourth quarter were not enough for the Yellowjackets to come back.
Sports on 09/28/2019
Print Headline: HARDING ACADEMY 57, CLINTON 44
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.