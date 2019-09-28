HARRISBURG 45, CORNING 13
CORNING -- Senior Daniel Woodson scored on a 43-yard reception and on a 45-yard interception return as the Hornets (4-0, 1-0 3A-3) bounced the Bobcats (1-3, 0-1).
Senior Ross Heeb caught five passes and also scored a touchdown for Harrisburg, which led 16-6 at the half.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Sports on 09/28/2019
Print Headline: Harrisburg 45, Corning 13
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.