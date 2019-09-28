HARRISBURG 45, CORNING 13

CORNING -- Senior Daniel Woodson scored on a 43-yard reception and on a 45-yard interception return as the Hornets (4-0, 1-0 3A-3) bounced the Bobcats (1-3, 0-1).

Senior Ross Heeb caught five passes and also scored a touchdown for Harrisburg, which led 16-6 at the half.

