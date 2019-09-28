HELENA WEST-HELENA 20, DUMAS 12
DUMAS -- Clayton Dyer connected with Nathaniel Harvey and Shamarcus Heard for touchdowns in the Cougars' (4-0, 1-0 8-4A) road victory over Dumas (1-3, 0-1)
Sports on 09/28/2019
Print Headline: HELENA WEST-HELENA 20, DUMAS 12
