HOGS LIVE: Follow along with updates from Arkansas-Texas A&M game

Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel drops back to pass against San Jose State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Fayetteville. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
You will be redirected to the Hogs live blog momentarily, or click here to go there immediately » arkansasonline.com/928hogslive/
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.