JESSIEVILLE 26,

PERRYVILLE 21

JESSIEVILLE -- Carson Hair and Joseph Benson each accounted for two touchdowns as the Lions (4-0, 1-0 4-3A) topped the Mustangs (2-2, 0-1).

Hair scored on an 8-yard run with 10:43 remaining to give Jessieville a 26-14 lead.

Perryville responded with a 63-yard TD pass from Reid Standridge to Shane Hester just 22 seconds later, but the Mustangs could not punch in a game-winning score.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Perryville led 14-13 at the half, but Jessieville took the lead for good when Hair tossed a 12-yard scoring pass to Benson with 4:40 left in the third quarter.

Matthew Huff scored Jessieville's first touchdown on a 5-yard run in the first quarter. Benson took a direct snap for a 4-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Standridge finished with three TD passes, hitting Cole Griffin for a 30-yard scoring pass in the first quarter and connecting with Hester for a 41-yard scoring strike in the second quarter.

Sports on 09/28/2019