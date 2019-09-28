Johnson dismisses claims his rhetoric stirs violence

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday rebuffed allegations that he was inciting violence over Brexit, saying the only way to calm the controversy was to stop delaying and leave the European Union.

Johnson, a Conservative, took power two months ago with a "do-or-die" promise that Britain will leave the EU on the scheduled date of Oct. 31, even if there is no divorce deal to cushion the economic consequences.

With talks between the U.K. and the EU showing little sign of progress, Johnson's foes in Parliament are determined to avoid a no-deal exit.

Economists say leaving without an agreement would disrupt trade with the EU, plunge the country into recession and -- according to Britain's government watchdog -- potentially interrupt the supply of essential medicines for patients in Britain.

During parliamentary debates this week, Johnson said postponing the country's departure would "betray" the people, and he referred to an opposition law ordering a Brexit delay as the "Surrender Act."

He later dismissed as "humbug" any concerns that such language might endanger legislators.

Johnson said Britain's social tensions were being caused by the United Kingdom's failure to leave the EU more than three years after voting in a referendum to do so.

"Once you do that, then so much of the heat and the anxiety will come out of the debate," Johnson said Friday as he visited a hospital -- part of an unofficial campaign for an election that looks set to come soon. "Get it done, and then we will all be able to move on."

In Parliament, Johnson was repeatedly reminded that Jo Cox -- a Labor lawmaker who had campaigned to remain in the EU -- was stabbed and shot to death a week before the 2016 Brexit referendum by an attacker shouting "Death to traitors!" Many British lawmakers say they routinely receive death threats now.

Johnson has been widely criticized for arguing that the best way to honor Cox is "to get Brexit done."

On Friday, Michael Roby, 36, was charged with a public order offense after a disturbance outside the office of Labor lawmaker Jess Phillips, an outspoken critic of Johnson.

She said her staff had to be locked inside when a man kicked the door and tried to smash the windows on Thursday.

Amber Rudd, who served in Johnson's Conservative Cabinet until she quit three weeks ago, said she was "disappointed and stunned" by Johnson's dismissal of their concerns.

She told the Evening Standard newspaper that the incendiary language used by Johnson and his aides "does incite violence."

Johnson said that all threats to politicians were "absolutely appalling," but defended his use of the term "Surrender Act."

"The use of that kind of metaphor has been going on for hundreds of years," he said.

Johnson argues that he is safeguarding the will of the public against the interests of the political establishment, which wants to remain in the EU. In truth, the British public and its politicians are both bitterly divided over how, or even whether, to leave the 28-nation bloc.

Church of England bishops appealed for calm.

"We should speak to others with respect," the bishops said in a statement.

"And we should also listen. ... We should not denigrate, patronize or ignore the honest views of fellow citizens, but seek to respect their opinions, their participation in society, and their votes."

Johnson's senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, also dismissed concerns that politicians' heated rhetoric was polarizing society, and said the government's plan to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31, come what may, would succeed.

"We are going to leave, and we are going to win," he said.

Talks continued Friday with a meeting between U.K. Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and EU negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels.

The EU, however, says it is still waiting for concrete proposals from Britain on maintaining an open border between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland -- the key sticking point.

Barnier said after the meeting that "it is essential that there is a fully operational solution in the Withdrawal Agreement to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland."

Barclay said a Brexit agreement was possible, but "I think we are coming to a moment of truth in these negotiations."

"We will see if there is political will on both sides," he said.

Britain says it doesn't want to submit detailed proposals too early, in case they leak, but plans to do so before an EU summit on Oct. 17-18.

EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said a no-deal Brexit would be a "catastrophe" for both the U.K. and Europe -- but if it happened, "the responsibility for this lies on the British side alone."

Information for this article was contributed by Maria Cheng, Raf Casert and Geir Moulson of The Associated Press.

A Section on 09/28/2019