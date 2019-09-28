JUNCTION CITY 62, STRONG 8

JUNCTION CITY -- Junction City (3-1, 1-0 8-2A) won its third consecutive game in lopsided fashion by routing Strong (0-4, 0-1).

Jakiron Cook rushed for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries for the Dragons, who finished with 444 yards of total offense, including 335 on the ground.

Junction City's Jamal Johnson had 91 yards on two carries, while A.J. Ivory had 65 yards on six attempts.

Quarterback Brady Hutcheson finished 3-of-5 passing for 109 yards with 2 scores and an interception for the Dragons.

The Dragons put the game away early, taking a 29-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter before extending their lead to 49-0 at intermission.

The Bulldogs' lone points came in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Byron Maze to Jamyron Thompson.

Caneilus Betters had 55 yards rushing on 14 carries, while Emauri Newton was 5-of-17 passing for 34 yards for Strong. Maze also caught two passes for 28 yards for the Bulldogs.

Defensively, Jayson Edwards had six tackles for the Bulldogs.

