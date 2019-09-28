Police Beat

Kids left in home, police jail woman

North Little Rock police found five children between the ages of 1 and 8 alone in a home without electricity Thursday, an arrest report said.

Officers arrested Gloria Danyale Bailey, 28, on five charges of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor Thursday after a 911 caller reported young children alone in an apartment at The Summit at Velvet Ridge on Summertree Drive, the report said.

According to the report, Bailey told police she'd left the children alone to walk to McDonald's.

Bailey was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Metro on 09/28/2019