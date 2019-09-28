On economic advice

I enjoy reading Paul Krugman's column in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in a sadistic sort of way. Mr. Krugman is a skillful, talented, and crafty writer, but to paraphrase Ronald Reagan, I believe he writes well of things he knows little. President Trump would do well to seek Mr. Krugman's economic advice, listen well, and do the exact opposite.

KEN CARPENTER

Mountain Home

Hold him to account

French Hill, Steve Womack, Rick Crawford, Bruce Westerman, Tom Cotton and John Boozman. These are the six men who represent the citizens of Arkansas in Congress. They have all taken an oath to support and defend the United States Constitution. They have chosen instead to support and defend Donald J. Trump. Definitely not the same thing.

Trump has said more than once that, as president, he can do anything he wants. He believes that neither he nor his associates are subject to the law. Definitely not true. It is the responsibility of the House of Representatives to hold the president accountable for any crimes he may have committed. This is their obligation under the Constitution. Our six representatives from Arkansas have chosen to ignore this obligation.

If they don't believe Trump has committed a crime, they simply need to ask themselves one question: If Barack Obama had done the same things that Trump has been accused of, would it have been a crime? Of course it would, and they would have voted to impeach him just as fast as they could! Without a doubt. No question about it. Case closed.

So maybe our congressional representatives need to put away their Trump talking points and do their jobs.

MICHAEL FOX

Conway

The music is all of us

Ken Burns has hit another home run with his TV series on country music. Over the course of 16 hours, we learn that this music is an amalgamation of Scotch-Irish folk tunes, of blues and jazz, of black and white, of liberal and conservative, and of Democrats and Republicans. It is simple, direct storytelling. It is in fact us.

"Three chords and the truth." Indeed!

JOHN DUPREE

Fayetteville

