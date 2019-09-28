LIVE UPDATES: ASU-Troy

Arkansas State University running back Isaiah Azubuike tries to fend off Southern Illinois safety Mike Elbert on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro. The Red Wolves won 41-28. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/922siuasufb/. - Photo by Jeff Gammons
You will be redirected to the live blog momentarily, or click here to go there immediately » arkansasonline.com/928asulive/
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.