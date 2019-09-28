MAGNET COVE 56,

ENGLAND 26

ENGLAND -- Senior Tyler Hodges rushed for five touchdowns -- four in the second half -- as the Panthers (3-1, 1-0 5-2A) tamed the Lions (1-3, 0-1).

Magnet Cove led 21-20 at the half, but outscored England 21-0 in the third quarter.

Hodges scored on runs of 1, 16, 70, 67 and 53 yards. Junior Landon Stone added two touchdowns for Magnet Cove, scoring on runs of 5 and 80 yards.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Junior Darren McClinton scored three times for England. McClinton's touchdowns came on runs of 52 yards in the first quarter, 58 yards in the second quarter and an 11-yard pass with under a minute left in the first half.

Magnet Cove's Levi Horton caught a 51-yard scoring pass, and England's Tamarous Dodson had a 30-yard touchdown reception.

Sports on 09/28/2019