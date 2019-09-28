Sections
Magnet Cove 56, England 26

Today at 1:45 a.m.

MAGNET COVE 56,

ENGLAND 26

ENGLAND -- Senior Tyler Hodges rushed for five touchdowns -- four in the second half -- as the Panthers (3-1, 1-0 5-2A) tamed the Lions (1-3, 0-1).

Magnet Cove led 21-20 at the half, but outscored England 21-0 in the third quarter.

Hodges scored on runs of 1, 16, 70, 67 and 53 yards. Junior Landon Stone added two touchdowns for Magnet Cove, scoring on runs of 5 and 80 yards.

Junior Darren McClinton scored three times for England. McClinton's touchdowns came on runs of 52 yards in the first quarter, 58 yards in the second quarter and an 11-yard pass with under a minute left in the first half.

Magnet Cove's Levi Horton caught a 51-yard scoring pass, and England's Tamarous Dodson had a 30-yard touchdown reception.

