McCarthy confirmed as Army secretary

WASHINGTON -- The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ryan McCarthy to be secretary of the Army, moving to permanently fill a number of Pentagon posts that were affected by the defense secretary shuffle over the summer.

McCarthy, a former Army ranger who served in Afghanistan, has been acting secretary for months since his predecessor, Mark Esper, was nominated and confirmed to be Pentagon chief.

A former vice president at Lockheed Martin, McCarthy was a senior aide to former Defense Secretary Robert Gates and was a Capitol Hill staff member.

Pentagon leadership has been in flux this year, after James Mattis resigned as defense secretary in late December. But Congress has been filling slots, including confirmation of the Joint Chiefs vice chairman and an expected vote on Air Force secretary soon.

On Thursday, senators voted 75-22 to confirm Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who has headed U.S. Strategic Command, as the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Hyten's nomination process was overshadowed by allegations of assault from an Army colonel who served as a senior aide to Hyten. The aide, Kathryn Spletstoser, has said Hyten made unwanted sexual advances on repeated occasions, an allegation Hyten has denied.

State spraying mosquitoes to curb virus

LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan will conduct aerial spraying for the first time since 1980 to combat a rare mosquito-borne virus that has killed three people and been recorded across the southern half of the state.

The spraying is to begin Sunday night and will include portions of 14 counties, including 13 where eastern equine encephalitis has been confirmed in humans or animals. Weather may change the actual spraying schedule.

The virus has been confirmed in nine people, with three fatalities, in six counties in southwestern Michigan. There have been 27 animal cases in 13 counties.

Other states have recently done such sprays as well during a year in which the number of U.S. deaths and illnesses from the virus is higher than usual.

In announcing the move Friday, Michigan officials cited the large geographic distribution and number of cases along with warm weather projections. Mosquitoes generally do not die until the first hard frost.

Officials said low-flying planes will spray an organic pesticide over 720,000 acres, at an estimated cost of between $1.5 million and $1.8 million.

Officials said the pesticide, Merus 3.0, will not pose a health risk to humans or animals, including bees and other pollinators such as butterflies.

Chicago teachers authorize strike call

CHICAGO -- Chicago teachers have voted to authorize their union leaders to call a strike, setting the stage for a possible work stoppage next month in the nation's third-largest school district, officials said.

Chicago Teachers Union delegates are to meet next week to set a deadline for a strike, though the earliest one could happen is Oct. 7.

The union and the school district have been negotiating for months over issues that include pay, benefits and staffing shortages. The union argues that years of budget cuts have short-changed schools, resulting in crowded classrooms, and far fewer nurses and librarians.

After three days of voting, union leaders announced Thursday that 94% of the votes counted supported giving leaders the authority to call a strike.

Officials with Chicago Public Schools say the district has made improvements in recent years, thanks in part to additional revenue from a property tax increase and the state's revamped school-funding formula.

The union, which represents roughly 24,000 educators, wants a 15% total raise over a three-year contract. Other issues include class size, sanctuary protections for students and elementary school preparation time.

Roughly 400,000 students attend the district's schools.

Cause of diving-boat fire still unknown

LOS ANGELES -- Federal investigators who examined the burned-out wreckage of a scuba-diving boat have been unable to determine what ignited a fire that killed 34 people off the California coast, a law enforcement official said Friday, but two inquiries are still searching for answers.

The captain and four crew members were asleep on the upper deck and survived the predawn Sept. 2 fire, which trapped 33 passengers and a deckhand sleeping below deck during a three-day scuba-diving excursion.

Teams from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have left after spending two weeks reviewing what remains of the Conception, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation. Parts of the vessel have been sent to labs for additional testing.

Investigators are still working to determine the blaze's cause, though they are done looking at the boat itself, said Carlos Canino, special agent in charge of the ATF's Los Angeles office.

The official said there is no indication the fire was intentionally set.

