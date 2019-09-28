Montana forecast to get record snow

A weekend storm is threatening to bring up to 48 inches of snow to Montana’s mountains and potentially as much as 2 feet to a wide swath of the state. In some cities, long-standing September snowfall records could be doubled, forecasters said.

“For any time in September, it’s on the crazy side,” said Francis Kredensor, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Great Falls.

“This has the potential to be an exceptional early-season storm.”

Fears of the unusual snowstorm have led Glacier National Park to close some roads, and the storm may cause power failures for thousands of Montanans.

Wet snow weighs down the leaves that remain on trees, and powerful winds today and Sunday, with gusts up to 60 mph, could bring down trees and power lines. A strong storm in early October 2017 left about 10,000 without power — and this year’s blizzard is expected to be worse.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for more than a dozen counties in the northwest part of the state and a winter storm watch for at least 15 more.

Kredensor, the meteorologist, said the storm was the result of a “perfect mix” of cold and wet. Early cold snaps and moisture from the Pacific Ocean are nothing new, but the combination of single-digit temperatures and substantial moisture has made the storm unusually intense.