MOUNTAIN PINE 22, CUTTER MORNING STAR 15

MOUNTAIN PINE -- Cutter Morning Star (2-2, 0-1 5-2A) senior Matthew Cook intercepted a Mountain Pine (1-3, 1-0) pass before finding the end zone on an 88-yard run for the end zone with 4:13 remaining in the fourth quarter , but it wasn't enough to rally the Eagles.

Cutter Morning Star's Sam Moore scored on an 8-yard run with 7:34 left in the first quarter for an early 7-0 lead.

The Red Devils answered with a 2-yard run by senior quarterback Collin Smith with 2:56 left in the quarter.

With less than four minutes left in the half, Smith once again scored for the Red Devils on a 2-yard run for a 14-7 advantage.

Junior Josiah Walpole connected with Smith on a 6-yard touchdown toss with 3:48 left in the third quarter, and Jeremiah Walker ran in the two point conversion for the final Red Devils' points.

Sports on 09/28/2019