Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Murfreesboro 43, Lafayette County 12

Today at 1:44 a.m.

MURFREESBORO 43,

LAFAYETTE COUNTY 12

STAMPS -- Freshman Sloan Perrin ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Rattlers (2-2, 1-0 7-2A) defeated the Cougars (0-4, 0-1).

Perrin ran in from 9 and 4 yards in the third quarter, as Murfreesboro turned a 28-6 halftime advantage into a 43-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Perrin's TD pass was a 70-yard strike to sophomore Tra'Million Henderson.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Senior Braden Cross also scored for Murfreesboro, running in from 9 yards out in the first quarter.

Sports on 09/28/2019

Print Headline: Murfreesboro 43, Lafayette County 12

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT