MURFREESBORO 43,
LAFAYETTE COUNTY 12
STAMPS -- Freshman Sloan Perrin ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Rattlers (2-2, 1-0 7-2A) defeated the Cougars (0-4, 0-1).
Perrin ran in from 9 and 4 yards in the third quarter, as Murfreesboro turned a 28-6 halftime advantage into a 43-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Perrin's TD pass was a 70-yard strike to sophomore Tra'Million Henderson.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Senior Braden Cross also scored for Murfreesboro, running in from 9 yards out in the first quarter.
Sports on 09/28/2019
Print Headline: Murfreesboro 43, Lafayette County 12
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.