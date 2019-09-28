MURFREESBORO 43,

LAFAYETTE COUNTY 12

STAMPS -- Freshman Sloan Perrin ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Rattlers (2-2, 1-0 7-2A) defeated the Cougars (0-4, 0-1).

Perrin ran in from 9 and 4 yards in the third quarter, as Murfreesboro turned a 28-6 halftime advantage into a 43-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Perrin's TD pass was a 70-yard strike to sophomore Tra'Million Henderson.

Senior Braden Cross also scored for Murfreesboro, running in from 9 yards out in the first quarter.

