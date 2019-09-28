NEWPORT 55, WALNUT RIDGE 13

NEWPORT -- The Greyhounds (3-1, 1-0 3-3A) scored four second-quarter touchdowns -- three coming off turnovers --in their victory over Walnut Ridge (3-1, 0-1).

Two of the second-quarter scores came on back-on back fumble returns by Tyler Johnson and Chris Reynolds. After a touchdown pass by quarterback Eli Alcorn to Tharon Davis, the Greyhounds added a touchdown on an interception return by Jakeyvin Davis.

Alcorn accounted for three touchdowns, while Tharon Davis added two scores.

