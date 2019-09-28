Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said he plans to take “time away from the game” because of a mid-foot sprain that has bothered him since the third exhibition game.

FOOTBALL

Newton taking time off

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said he plans on taking "time away from the game" because of a mid-foot sprain that has bothered him since the third preseason game. Newton said in a 15-minute blog released Friday night that he probably shouldn't have tried to play through the injury and needs to give himself time to heal. Newton said "It could very well be a week. Or two weeks. It could be three weeks, it could be four weeks, it could be six weeks. But I have to understand and know if it takes that time, I trust in this team that they will, we will, still be in a great situation by the time I get back." Kyle Allen has replaced Newton in the starting lineup and led Carolina to a 38-20 victory over Arizona last Sunday.

Bears pair out

The Chicago Bears ruled wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Gabriel had three touchdown catches in Monday's victory over the Washington Redskins, but he left in the third quarter with a concussion after he was hit by a pair of defenders on a 7-yard carry. He didn't practice this week. Bears Coach Matt Nagy said second-year wide receiver Anthony Miller could be counted on to do more in Gabriel's absence. Nichols has been out since the Week 2 victory over the Broncos with a broken right hand. The Bears also listed defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (knee), right guard Kyle Long (hip), kicker Eddy Pineiro (knee) and tight end Trey Burton (groin) as questionable for the game.

No Garrett extension yet

The Dallas Cowboys' 3-0 start to the 2019 season still hasn't prompted team officials to give Coach Jason Garrett a contract extension. Garrett enters the final year of his contract with his team in first place in the NFC East and one of seven undefeated teams in the NFL. Yet, the Cowboys don't seemed pressed to give the coach a new contract. The last time Garrett entered a lame duck season was 2014 and the Cowboys responded with a 12-4 year. He was rewarded with a five-year $30 million deal that is now nearing its end. In training camp, Garrett said he doesn't think about his contract status, preferring to worry about the season in front of him.

Saints lawsuit back on

The "Nola No-call" lawsuit is back on, weeks after an attorney and New Orleans Saints fan said he was dropping it. Antonio Le Mon sued the NFL over game officials' failure to call an obvious penalty at a crucial point in a January playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled against him earlier this month, and he said he wouldn't take it farther. Now he's asked the court to reverse itself. His motion states the ruling isn't based in state law but in a 74-year-old court decision citing English common law.

GOLF

DeChambeau out front

Bryson DeChambeau shot a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Friday to take a two-shot lead in the Safeway Open at Napa, Calif. DeChambeau had a 12-under 132 total at Silverado Country Club. The 26-year-old Californian matched two others for the best round of the day and was in line to extend his lead, but left a 20-foot eagle putt short on No. 18. Nick Watney was second after a 65. Justin Thomas made nine birdies and matched DeChambeau with a 64 that left him tied with Nick Taylor (66), Dylan Frittelli (65), Adam Long (68) and Cameron Champ (68) at 9 under. First-round leaders Adam Scott and Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) tumbled down the leaderboard. Scott struggled off the tee most of the afternoon and shot a 73 to fall into tie for 14th at 6 under. Landry shot 74 and dropped to 5 under.

Pampling, Sindelar lead

Rod Pampling eagled the par-5 18th on Friday for a 5-under 67 and a share of the lead at the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach, Calif., in his PGA Tour Champions debut. Joey Sindelar joined Pampling atop the leaderboard late in the afternoon. Fifteen players were 4 under, with Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen, Marco Dawson, Steve Jones, Doug Barron, Russ Cochran, Paul Goydos, Jerry Kelly and Tom Lehman shooting 67 at Poppy Hills, and three-time champion Steve Flesch, David Frost, Greg Kraft, Kent Jones, Gene Sauers and Scott Parel shooting 68 at Pebble Beach. Pampling and Sindelar will play Poppy Hills on Saturday, then return to Pebble Beach on Sunday for the final round in the event that pairs a PGA Tour Champions player with a junior from The First Tee programs around the country.

Hur leads by 2

Mi Jung Hur shot a 2-under 70 in windy conditions Friday to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the Indy Women in Tech Championship at Indianapolis. A day after opening with a bogey-free 63, Hur had six birdies -- four on par 5s -- along with two bogeys and a double bogey to get to 11 under at Brickyard Crossing, the layout that features four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. Sakura Yokomine of Japan was second, following an opening 65 with a 70. Marina Alex, coming off the United States' Solheim Cup loss to Europe, was 7 under with Puerto Rico's Maria Torres.

Jordan moves up

Two years after winning a prestigious amateur title at St. Andrews, Matthew Jordan enjoyed more success on the famous Old Course by shooting 8-under 64 to lead the Dunhill Links Championship on Friday. The 23-year-old English player led by one stroke after two rounds, with his bogey-free score at St. Andrews coming a day after shooting 6-under 66 at Kingsbarns. Matthew Southgate, ranked No. 300, shot 66 at Kingsbarns to join No. 126 Calum Hill (65 at St. Andrews) and No. 265 Joakim Lagergren (62 at Kingsbarns) in a tie for second place at 13 under overall.

BASEBALL

Red Sox to cut payroll

Boston Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner said Friday they intend to slash payroll to get under the luxury tax threshold next season, and that they fired Dave Dombrowski because of differing opinions on how to build for the future. The pair made their first public comments Friday since parting with Dombrowski, the president of baseball operations, on Sept. 8. They said no matter who replaces Dombrowski, Alex Cora will return for a third season as manager. Boston has had baseball's highest payroll for two consecutive seasons and is on track to pay a $13 million luxury tax this year on a payroll of $243 million for purposes of the competitive balance tax, as it is formally known. That is $37 million over the tax threshold. Next year's threshold goes up to $208 million, and the Red Sox will be helped by the departure from the payroll of $56.82 million invested in five players.

BASKETBALL

Experimenting with fouls

The NBA said most two- and three-shot fouls in the G League this season will be settled by taking just one free throw. A made shot will count for the two or three points. Multiple free throws will be taken in the last 2 minutes of regulation or in overtime. The change is being made in part to study if game length gets shorter. Rule changes are often added to the G League in an effort to get real data and feedback before they are considered for implementation at the NBA level.

Other past examples are the 14-second shot clock reset on offensive rebounds and the coach's challenge, both of which were used in the G League before making the NBA rulebook.

