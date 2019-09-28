PARKERS CHAPEL 44, HAMPTON 28

EL DORADO -- Caleb Jacobs threw two touchdown passes to Trace Shoup and ran for another, as Parkers Chapel (4-1, 1-0 8-2A) outlasted Hampton (1-3, 0-1).

Parkers Chapel has never hosted a playoff game in its history, and the Trojans took a big step in that direction on Friday night by beating the Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1) for the first time since 2014.

The Trojans' defense also scored for the second consecutive week with Josh Nussey recovering a fumble for a touchdown.

Kori Morris had two rushing touchdowns for Parkers Chapel, while teammate Preston Stivender kicked a 35-yard field goal.

Sports on 09/28/2019