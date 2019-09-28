PB police ID man killed in shooting

Pine Bluff police have identified a man killed in a Thursday shooting.

According to a news release, 22-year-old Samario Shaw of Pine Bluff was discovered by police responding to a report of a shooting about 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of West 14th Avenue.

The release said that Shaw was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries shortly afterward. Detectives spoke with someone who was thought to be a suspect Thursday evening, but due to lack of evidence no charges have been filed.

The death marks the city's 23rd homicide this year, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

State Desk on 09/28/2019