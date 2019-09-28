POYEN 32, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 6

POYEN -- Brandon Sanchez had four rushing touchdowns to lift Poyen (4-0, 1-0 5-2A) over Conway Christian (1-3, 0-1).

Sanchez's longest score of the night came on a 53-yard run in the second quarter, which was followed by a two-point conversion by quarterback Jaxson Carter. Christian Rauls also had a rushing touchdown for the Indians.

Conway Christian's lone score came on Tyler Cossey's 19-yard pass to Jeramya Brock in the third quarter.

