Rays win enough, grab AL wild card

RAYS 6, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO -- Last year, 90 wins wasn't enough for the Tampa Bay Rays.

This year, 96 proved to be the number the Rays needed to reach the postseason.

Tampa Bay returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, clinching an AL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night behind Tommy Pham's two-run home run and Tyler Glasnow's 4 1/3 hitless innings.

"This organization has created a very winning culture, and there's been a little bit of a drought," fifth-year Manager Kevin Cash said. "We get to hang another banner, we want to hang some more. Really happy to be a part of it."

Tampa Bay will play Oakland in the wild-card game on Wednesday night. The Rays will start Charlie Morton.

"This is a small step in the right direction," Pham said. "Oakland is a tough team. We have to get through them first. We're going to probably have to get through Houston next. It's a long road ahead of us, but it's a step in the right direction."

At 96-64, the low-budget Rays have their most wins since 2010 and can tie or surpass the team record of 97 set in 2008, when they won their only AL pennant and lost to Philadelphia in the World Series.

"That's what we dream about, coming to the big leagues and going to the postseason, and now we're here," shortstop Willy Adames said. "This is just the first step."

After last season, when Boston finished first in the AL East with 108 victories and the New York Yankees second with 100, Cash challenged his team to improve.

"Ninety wins wasn't good enough," Cash remembered saying. "Are we going to be good enough this year? We're good enough."

Tampa Bay began the night with a magic number of two to clinch, and Cleveland lost 8-2 at Washington while the Rays were in the eighth inning.

Jubilant players poured out of Tampa Bay's dugout for a celebration around the mound after right-hander Emilio Pagan retired Reese McGuire to end it.

"We do some crazy stuff and people scratch their heads a lot," Cash said. "These guys don't care. They want to win."

Several Toronto players, including rookies Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., watched from the dugout as the Rays partied on the field.

"That's something we want to be doing in a couple of years," Blue Jays rookie infielder Cavan Biggio said.

Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo was a bench coach on Cash's staff last season and spent more than two decades working in the Rays organization.

"I'm really happy for them. I'm not going to lie," Montoyo said.

Austin Meadows also homered for the Rays, hitting his 33rd this season off Ryan Dull in the ninth.

Making his fourth appearance since returning from the injured list after missing 107 games because of a strained forearm, Glasnow threw 66 pitches, including 35 strikes, a 14-pitch increase from his previous outing. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.

"We've got him close to where he's like a normal starter now," Cash said. "We'll continue to monitor the workload but for him to be able to get to that 85 [pitch] mark would be really, really nice."

Glasnow had pitched three innings in each of his two prior starts.

"I feel great," Glasnow said. "Recovered great after every inning, so I'm looking forward to playoffs."

Left-hander Colin Poche replaced Glasnow and immediately gave up a double to Teoscar Hernandez, his first batter, before retiring the next two.

T.J. Zeuch (1-2) allowed 3 runs and 4 hits in 5 innings.

Pham homered in the third, and Willy Adames made it 3-0 with a two-out RBI single in the fourth.

Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the seventh off Oliver Drake (5-2).

ORIOLES 4, RED SOX 1Renato Nunez hit a three-run home run, Asher Wojciechowski pitched six shutout innings and Baltimore beat host Boston. Wojciechowski (4-8) struck out six as the Orioles took the opener of the season-ending, three-game series for both clubs.

YANKEES 14, RANGERS 7 James Paxton was removed from his final start before the playoffs after one inning because of a tight muscle in his buttocks, overshadowing six home runs by visiting New York in a victory over Texas that gave the Yankees 103 wins for the first time in a decade.

TWINS 6, ROYALS 2 (7) Minnesota became the record fourth team in the major leagues to win 100 games this season, beating host Kansas City behind two-run home runs from Miguel Sano and Ryan LaMarre in a game shortened to 6½ innings because of rain.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 8, CARDINALS 2 Andrew Miller and Ryan Helsley were hit hard as St. Louis' bullpen stumbled during a loss to visiting Chicago, but the Cardinals' magic number for clinching the NL Central dropped to two. Miller (5-6), Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos allowed each of Chicago's runs after Dakota Hudson struck out 10 in five scoreless innings.

PIRATES 6, REDS 5 Kevin Newman hit a two-run home run with two out in the ninth inning to give host Pittsburgh a victory over Cincinnati. Jake Elmore set up Newman's game-ending swing with a leadoff single against Raisel Iglesias (3-12). After Erik Gonzalez and Melky Cabrera grounded out, Newman hit a drive into the bleachers in left for his 12th home run.

METS 4, BRAVES 2 Pete Alonso hit his 52nd homer to match Aaron Judge's rookie record, and New York beat visiting Atlanta. Alonso connected in the first inning against Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks), narrowly clearing the wall in left field for a solo shot that tied Judge's mark from his breakout season with the New York Yankees in 2017.

ROCKIES 11, BREWERS 7 Ryan Braun exited early with calf trouble and Milwaukee's push for the NL Central title took a hit, its seven-game winning streak ending with a loss to host Colorado. Milwaukee dropped two games in back of Washington for the top NL wild-card spot with two games left.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 8, INDIANS 2 Visiting Cleveland is in danger of sitting out the postseason for the first time since 2015, pushed to the brink of elimination from the AL wild-card race with a loss to playoff-bound Washington.

Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

NY Mets 4, Atlanta 2

Colorado 11, Milwaukee 7

Philadelphia 5, Miami 4 (15)

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 2

Arizona 6, San Diego 3

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2 (7)

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

NY Yankees 14, Texas 7

Houston 4, LA Angels 0

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd., rain

Oakland at Seattle, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Washington 8, Cleveland 2

