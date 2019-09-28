Russia: 58 drones shot down in Syria

HEMEIMEEM AIR BASE, Syria -- The Russian military said Friday that it has downed dozens of drones and rockets launched by militants this year targeting Russia's air base in Syria.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that so far this year the military has shot down 58 drones and 27 rockets that targeted the Hemeimeem air base in Syria's Mediterranean province of Latakia.

Russia has waged a military campaign in Syria since September 2015, allowing Bashar Assad's government to reclaim control over most of the country amid a devastating civil war.

Konashenkov, speaking to reporters during a trip to Syria organized by the ministry, said the militants have continuously improved their drones, which have a range of up to 155 miles and an altitude of up to 2.5 miles.

He added that while the drones may look primitive, they perform well and are difficult to spot.

5 people in court tied to baby sales

THESSALONIKI, Greece -- Three Greeks and two Georgian nationals appeared in court Friday on charges of belonging to a criminal organization that sold babies for adoption.

All five denied the charges before a Thessaloniki magistrate. The two Georgians are accused of being the ringleaders.

The gang recruited pregnant Bulgarian women who were destitute and willing to give up their newborns for a fee. Authorities say the group sold babies to childless Greek couples.

A total of 12 people, including a lawyer, an obstetrician and a midwife, were arrested this week on charges involving illegal adoptions and the sale of human eggs. Another 54 people have been charged with complicity.

Police say it was one of the biggest and best-organized gangs of its kind in Europe that functioned as a "birth industry."

The gang was active since at least 2016, and its profits exceeded $550,000, police said. The investigation, assisted by Europe's Europol police agency, traced 22 sales of babies for adoption and 24 sales of human eggs.

The pregnant women were offered up to around $5,500 to sell their babies. The gang arranged for the babies to be legally adopted, but charged fees of up to $30,000 for the service. Under Greek law, adoptions can't involve financial transactions.

S. Korea fires on, fixes North's boat

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea's military fired warning shots toward a North Korean boat crossing the sea border, then it sent a navy mechanic to repair the drifting boat's engine so it could go home, an official said Friday.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it was the first time the South fired warning shots toward a North Korean vessel under the government of President Moon Jae-in, who took office in May 2017 and has pursued diplomatic engagement with the North.

The wooden boat with four crew members returned to the North on Thursday evening, hours after it had entered South Korean waters near the western border island of Yeonpyeong. The Joint Chiefs of Staff official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of office rules, said the crew members were government workers who monitor the activities of North Korean fishing boats.

The North Koreans said engine and navigation problems caused their vessel to drift, and they asked to return to the North, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. A South Korean navy mechanic went aboard the vessel and fixed its engine after finding a problem in its fuel system.

