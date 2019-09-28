Speedy Riverview overruns Central Arkansas Christian

The Riverview Raiders followed the speed of senior quarterback Logan Miller and running back Ashton Williams to a 29-19 victory over the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs at Mustang Mountain in North Little Rock on Friday night.

Miller rushed for 201 yards and 1 touchdown on 24 carries and completed 6 of 11 passes for 77 yards. Williams carried 8 times for 157 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"They can both fly," Riverview Coach Drake Widener said. "They're athletes. We have some really good athletes."

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Riverview (3-1, 1-0 2-4A) led CAC 15-13 at halftime, but CAC (2-2, 0-1) scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Palmer Gilbrech to senior slotback Gentry Miller to take the lead with 11:04 left in the fourth quarter.

"We knew coming in that they were a much-improved football team," CAC Coach Tommy Shoemaker said. "Coach Widener has done a very good job with them. We knew it was going to be a dogfight, but we had opportunities. They made more plays at crucial times than we did."

Riverview, 2-8 last season, responded with a seven-play 85-yard drive topped by Williams' 27-yard touchdown run to take a 22-19 lead with 7:12 left in the game.

After CAC was held to three plays and a punt, Riverview took over at its 5. The deciding drive took eight plays, including a 7-yard run by Miller on 4th-and-3 from CAC's 40. His following 27-yard run put Riverview at the CAC 7, from which Williams scored on his final carry with 1:58 left.

Shoemaker said he was particularly impressed by Miller.

"He's just a competitor," he said. "He's a hard-nosed kid, and he carries their team for them."

Riverview started the scoring with a 31-yard field goal by senior Emmanuel Rios with 5:12 left in the first quarter.

CAC took full advantage of the first turnover of the game -- a fumble by Williams at the Riverview 21 -- with a 21-yard touchdown run by sophomore back Tyler Williams with 2:43 left in the first quarter.

CAC's lead was 13-3 after Gilbrech's 43-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Gentry Miller with 10:06 left in the second quarter.

On the third play of Rivercrest's next possession, Williams carried a sweep 77 yards to cut CAC's lead to 13-9.

Rivercrest scored on a 74-yard keeper by Miller with 55 seconds left in the second quarter and took a 15-13 lead into halftime.

"This was a huge win for our program," Widener said. "We played a good football team tonight, and you could tell how well prepared they were, but our guys just played so well. I couldn't be more proud of them."

Sports on 09/28/2019