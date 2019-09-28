SPRINGDALE 49, ROGERS HERITAGE 20

ROGERS -- Ladarious Wonsley caught 8 passes for 222 yards and 4 touchdowns as Springdale (3-1, 1-0 7A-West) routed Rogers Heritage (0-4, 0-1) at Gates Stadium.

Conner Hutchins completed 14 of 23 passes for 275 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also ran for another score in just two quarters of action for the Bulldogs.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

The Bulldogs led 49-14 at halftime and cruised to their third consecutive victory.

J.J. Webb had a 20-yard touchdown run and Jeb Brown threw a seven-yard scoring pass to Noah Fricke for the War Eagles.

[GALLERY: Click here to see photos from the game » arkansasonline.com/928rogers/]

Sports on 09/28/2019