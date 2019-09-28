WOMEN'S SOCCER

Red Wolves earn Sun Belt victory

Dana O'Boye scored on a penalty kick in the 62nd minute to give Arkansas State University a 1-0 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette in a Sun Belt Conference game Friday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro.

Sarah Sodoma was fouled while in the box, and O'Boye was able to convert for her second goal of the season. Arkansas State (6-3, 2-0) took nine shots. Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4-2, 0-1-1) took seven shots.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas State falls in Sun Belt play

Peyton Uhlenhake made 16 kills and 10 digs, but Arkansas State could not get enough firepower, losing a Sun Belt Conference match to South Alabama 25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14 in Mobile, Ala.

Arkansas State (9-5, 0-2) also picked up 13 kills from Timber Terrell. Juliana Cramer led the Red Wolves in assists with 30. Hannah Cox led ASU with 11 digs. South Alabama improved to 9-5 and 1-0.

Lyon drops first conference match

William Woods secured a 25-18, 25-18, 25-15 victory over Lyon College in American Midwest Conference action Friday night in Fulton, Mo.

Kendra Kelley led Lyon (10-6, 2-1) with eight kills while Michayla Shanks added seven.

