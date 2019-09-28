TODAY’S GAMES

SWAC

UAPB VS. SOUTHERN

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff RADIO UAPB Sports Network, KOKY-FM, 102.1, FM, KPBA-FM, 99.3, KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com/live, ESPN 3

TELEVISION None

RECORDS UAPB (3-1, 1-0 SWAC); Southern (1-3, 0-0)

COACHES Cedric Thomas (5-10 in second season at UAPB and overall); Dawson Odums (51-30 in eighth season at Southern and overall)

SERIES Southern leads 40-11-2

LAST SEASON Southern defeated UAPB 56-24 in Baton Rouge

LAST WEEK UAPB got a touchdown as time expired to beat Tennessee State 37-31; Southern lost 27-21 to Florida A&M in Tallahassee, Fla.

NOTEWORTHY UAPB is billing today’s Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup with Southern as the “Blackout Game” where fans are encouraged to wear all black. … The Jaguars have won the last six games from the Golden Lions by an average of nearly 22 points. The last time UAPB beat Southern was in 2012, a 50-21 road victory. The Golden Lions haven’t beaten the Jaguars in Pine Bluff since earning a 22-21 decision in 2011 after UAPB blocked an extra-point attempt with no time on the clock. Also in that game, 41 players combined were suspended by the SWAC for a fight that broke out between the teams afterward. Both schools were fined as well. … Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton, a former Pine Bluff High standout, completed 12 of 15 passes for 283 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Jaguars’ 32-point drubbing of the Golden Lions in last year’s meeting. … For the second time this season, UAPB junior wide receiver Harry Ballard garnered SWAC Newcomer of the Week honors after catching 7 passes for 112 yards and scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run in the Golden Lions’ 37-31 victory over Tennessee State last Saturday. The 6-3, 205-pounder also earned the honor after hauling in 5 passes for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns against Alabama A&M on Sept. 7. Ballard leads the conference in receiving yards (437) and touchdown receptions (5) while ranking second in total catches (20). … UAPB senior defensive end Jalen Steward is third in the conference in sacks (3) and fifth in tackles for loss (5) while junior defensive back Shawn Steele is first in passes defended with 9.

GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE

OUACHITA BAPTIST AT SW OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE ASAP Energy Field, Weatherford, Okla.

RADIO Ouachita Football Network (KDXEFM, 101.1, Little Rock; KUOA-FM, 97.7 and KUOA-AM, 1290, Siloam Springs; KCXY-FM, 95.3, Camden; KZNG-FM, 94.5 and KZNG-AM, 1340, Hot Springs; KNAS-FM, 105.5, Nashville; KQOR-FM, 105.3, Mena)

INTERNET obusports.com

RECORDS Ouachita Baptist 3-0; SW Oklahoma State 2-1

COACHES Todd Knight (115-95 in 21st season at OBU, 143-127-2 in 26 seasons overall); Chet Pobolish (5-9 in second season at SW Oklahoma State)

SERIES OBU leads 11-4

LAST SEASON OBU won 41-8 in Arkadelphia

NOTEWORTHY Ouachita Baptist, a winner of 18 consecutive GAC games, remained No. 6 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 and No. 4 in the d2football.com media poll after beating Northwestern Oklahoma State 31-11. … OBU and Southwestern Oklahoma State play for the Paul Sharp Cup, which honors the Bulldogs’ all-time winningest coach (92 victories in 19 years). Sharp was an Ouachita alumnus. … OBU is third in the GAC in scoring offense (29.7 ppg) and fourth in total offense (377.7 ypg) while ranking No. 2 in scoring defense (12.7 ppg) and No. 6 in total defense (313.3 ypg). … Quarterback Brayden Brazeal (21-23 passing vs. Northwestern Oklahoma State) is 49 of 58 for 585 yards, 3 TDs and zero interceptions and leads the nation with an 84.5 percent completion percentage. … Senior Allie Freeman (31-292 receiving, 2 TDs) leads the nation in receptions per game. Freeman (158 ypg) is second in the GAC and 13th in Division II in all-purpose yards. … SWOSU quarterback Tyler Marr (36-84 passing, 643, 4 TDs, 4 INTs.) is last in the GAC in completion percentage at .429. But Marr is third in NCAA Division II in yards per completion, 17.9. The Bulldogs have forced 11 turnovers in 3 games, and lead the GAC and rank No. 8 in Division II with a +2.0 turnover margin per game.

HENDERSON STATE AT HARDING

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy RADIO Henderson State Sports Network: KDEL-FM, 100.9 and KVRC-AM, 1240, Arkadelphia; KWPS-FM, 99.7, Hot Springs; KYXK-FM, 106.7, Gurdon; KZYP-FM, 104.1 and KZYP-AM, 1310, Malvern; and KAFN-FM, 99.3, and KAFNAM, 690. KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com, hsusports.com

RECORDS Henderson State (3-0), Harding (2-1)

COACHES Scott Maxfield (102-54 in 15th season at Henderson State); Paul Simmons (22-8 in third season at Harding) SERIES Henderson State leads 33-21-1 LAST SEASON Harding won 41-17 in Arkadelphia

NOTEWORTHY Henderson State QB Richard Stammetti (79-115 passing, 1,000 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs) completed 21 of 33 passes for 234 yards and 2 TDs in his Reddies debut last year against Harding, but he was sacked 4 times and lost 2 fumbles. … Stammetti’s favorite target this season has been L’liott Curry (25-331 receiving, 5 TDs). Curry (5-50 against last week vs. Arkansas Tech) was double covered for much of the 27-21 victory, and it opened things up for Chase Lodree (7-84 vs. ATU; 16-269 season). Lodree caught 2 TD passes last year against Harding … Logan Moragne (35-251 rushing, 2 TDs) rushed 11 times for 118 yards last week, including a 72-yard TD run. … Sophomore Temo Martinez was named the GAC Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking 2 field goals and 3 PATs last week… Henderson State ranks first in the GAC and 11th nationally in total offense (491.7 ypg), and the Reddies also lead the GAC (32.0) in points per game. … Henderson State received 24 votes in this week’s AFCA Top 25 poll, the fourth most of those teams not in the rankings. … Harding (No. 22 American Football Coaches Association, No. 20 D2football.com) registered its second consecutive shutout in a 31-0 victory over Southern Arkansas. The Bisons have allowed 1 touchdown and 3 FGs in 12 quarters, all of the points coming in a 16-14 season-opener loss to Ouachita Baptist. … Harding ranks first in the GAC and first in Division II in scoring defense (5.3 ppg) and is first in the GAC and second in total defense (199.7 ypg). … Harding has intercepted 5 passes, returning 3 for touchdowns, and has accumulated 248 yards in interception returns. … Safety Jacory Nichols, the co-GAC Defensive Player of the Week, recovered a fumble and returned an interception 60 yards for a TD against SAU.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT NW OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Ranger Field, Alva, Okla.

RADIO KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS UAM (2-1), NW Oklahoma State (2-1)

COACHES Hud Jackson (31-60 in ninth season at UAM); Matt Walter (17-30 in fifth season at NW Oklahoma State)

SERIES UAM leads series 5-4

LAST SEASON UAM won 44-36 in Monticello

NOTEWORTHY The Boll Weevils gained 421 offensive yards in last week’s 44-9 victory over SW Oklahoma State after being held to 158 yards in a shutout loss at Harding. … First-year starting QB Caleb Canady (52-96, 523, 4 TDs, 3 INTs) looks to C.J. Parham (15-223 receiving, 2 TDs) and DeAndre Washington (13-106 receiving, 2 TDs). … UAM ran 44 times for 306 yards last week. Devontae Dean (47-207) rushed for 121 yards and Alex Day (16-107) rushed for 92 yards. … Defensive back Christian Jefferson earned co-GAC Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording 2 of UAM’s 3 interceptions. … UAM needs 1 victory to reach 400 in the program’s history. The Boll Weevils have lost 526 and tied 25 since 1911. … UAM is first in NCAA Division II in passing yards allowed per game (77.0), third in the GAC in total defense (301.0 ypg) and fifth in scoring defense (18.9 ppg). … NWOSU is 11th in the GAC in scoring offense (15.7 ppg) and in total offense (318.3 ygp). The Rangers are sixth in scoring defense (22.7 ppg) and seventh in total defense (379.9 ypg). … The Rangers are second in the GAC in turnover margin at +5.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Burkle Field, Russellville

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russell-ville;KVMZ, 99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com, arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Southern Arkansas 2-1, Arkansas Tech 0-3

COACHES Bill Keopple (59-51 in 11th season at SAU); Kyle Shipp (0-3 in first season at Arkansas Tech)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 46-32-4 LAST SEASON SAU won 38-0 in Magnolia NOTEWORTHY SAU was the last visiting team to win in the series, 56-49 in 2007. … Arkansas Tech has had a chance to win in the fourth quarter in two of its losses — falling in overtime to Arkansas- Monticello 26-23 in the season opener and 27-21 to 3-0 Henderson State last week. … Jesus Zizumbo kicked 2 field goals in last week’s loss and is 7 of 8 after going 5 of 17 last season. … Leading receiver Drew Wade (13-192 receiving, 1 TD) was held to 1 catch in the loss to Henderson State.. … Senior Manny Harris (38-75 passing, 485, 1 TD) has started at QB the first 3 weeks, but Carter Burcham (7-14, 47) has played the past 2 games and Arkansas Tech Coach Kyle Shipp said it’s also possible that Liberty University transfer Mason Cunningham will work his way into the mix … The Wonder Boys are taking care of the ball (1 turnover in 3 games) after throwing 18 interceptions and losing 6 fumbles last season. … SAU had its 17-game home winning streak end in a 31-0 loss to Harding. The Muleriders were outgained 299-175, suffered 4 turnovers and had 2 interceptions returned for Harding touchdowns. …Quarterback Hayden Mallory (39-68 passing, 516 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs) was intercepted 3 times last week. Jared Lancaster (10-185, 2 TDs) is the team’s leading receiver. KorDavion Washington (32-218, 1 TD), SirAnthony Perkins (32-194, 2 TDs) and Dennis Daniels (27-128, 1) are the Muleriders’ leading rushers.