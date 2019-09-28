Tourists welcome in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia said on Friday that it would open up the country to international tourists, announcing a new visa program for citizens of 49 countries that is intended to diversify the economy and reduce the kingdom’s dependence on oil.

Under Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has been eager to bolster its international standing — particularly in the West — and draw investment. But it is unclear how attractive it will be to tourists: The country has drawn condemnation for an austere interpretation of Islam that includes strict social codes.

Some of the rules governing public behavior have been significantly relaxed under Mohammed, but Western visitors to the country will encounter an atmosphere that is far more restrictive than what they are used to.

There are strict rules governing social conduct and little tolerance for dissent. Accusations of human-rights abuses abound. The country found itself subject to global condemnation last year after the killing of the dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi by operatives at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul.

But the Saudi authorities believe that the country’s attractions can outweigh those concerns.

Ahmed al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s tourism chief, said in a statement that opening the kingdom to international tourists was “a historic moment for our country.”

The statement noted that Saudi Arabia hopes tourism will form up to 10% of the kingdom’s annual gross domestic product, compared with the current 3%, and that “billions of dollars are being spent to improve infrastructure and develop heritage, cultural and entertainment sites.”

Al-Khateeb told Reuters that abayas — the body-shrouding robe that must be worn in public by Saudi women — would not be mandatory for female foreign tourists but that modest dress would be required.