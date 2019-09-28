Grass fires temporarily block westbound I-40 near West Memphis, slow traffic in other direction

Multiple grass fires slowed traffic on Interstate 40 near West Memphis in both directions on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. - Photo by Arkansas Department of Transportation

UPDATE:

Shortly before 2 p.m., traffic cameras showed smoke clearing from the road and traffic starting to pick back up.

EARLIER:

Several grass fires off Interstate 40 near West Memphis have slowed traffic in both directions to a near-halt, authorities said Saturday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the fire just west of Arkansas 147 shortly after 1 p.m. Westbound traffic was completely blocked at about 1:40 p.m., the department said.

Firefighters are working to put out the blazes, according to Arkansas State Police Troop D. Authorities said at about 1:40 p.m. that they expect the fires to be extinguished shortly.

