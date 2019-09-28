VAN BUREN 52, ROGERS 13
VAN BUREN -- Gary Phillips passed for 222 yards and three touchdowns to lead Van Buren (3-1, 1-0 7A-West) to a victory over Rogers (0-4, 0-1) at Blakemore Field.
Phillips added 109 rushing yards and two scores for the Pointers, who scored on their first five drives to take a 35-7 lead and led 42-7 at halftime.
Also for Van Buren, Maury Newton had 2 catches for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns. Issac Nason also had a touchdown with 4 catches for 66 yards.
Rogers was led by running back Aron Rendon, who finished with 20 carries for 73 yards.
