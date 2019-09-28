Veasey heeds coach's plea as LR Christian prevails

Little Rock Christian, the defending Class 5A state champion, delivered a message that reverberated around Warrior Stadium on the first play of its 49-7 victory over Watson Chapel on Friday night.

The message, courtesy of senior defensive back Alex Veasey, occurred on the opening kickoff when Watson Chapel's Tekhi Urquhart fielded a short kick from Isaiah Hankins at the 25.

Urquhart didn't take a step before Veasey came flying in, squared up his shoulders and lifted Urquhart off the ground and onto his back.

"I do feel like the opening kickoff set the pace," Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said. "We challenged the guys. We've got to get out of the gate. We haven't been coming out of the gate very well. It started with that first special-teams play."

Watson Chapel (2-2, 0-1 5A-Central) fumbled on its second offensive play, setting up a 31-yard touchdown pass from Akeem Gilmore to Chris Hightower with 10:31 to play in the first quarter for the Warriors.

The Wildcats were unable to counter.

"Our kids, we don't handle adversity very well sometimes," Watson Chapel Coach Jared Dutton said. "This night, it started with a big hit, and we didn't come out executing very well."

Watson Chapel ran 35 plays and held the ball for 18:25 of the game's first 24 minutes, but never got farther than the Little Rock Christian 23 in the first half.

There was a lost fumble on the first series that led to the first touchdown, an interception thrown deep in Warriors' territory that led to another touchdown, and a failed fake punt attempt late inside Watson Chapel territory that led to a third touchdown.

"I knew coming in they were a very good team," Dutton said. "Whenever you come to the state champ's house, you've got to play well, and we didn't."

The Warriors (4-0, 1-0) played well, Cohu said, in their prep for next week's showdown with rival Pulaski Academy, the top-ranked team in Class 5A.

"We played very physical and fast tonight, and that was the key," Cohu said. "We want to be real efficient offensively, which we did. We forced some turnovers, and we were physical on both sides of the ball."

Cohu said the Warriors' effort "absolutely" got them in the right frame of mind.

"Chapel is a physical team, a big team, and they've been winning games," Cohu said. "To come out and have such a performance is really what we need."

Gilmore (11-of-13 passing, 200 yards, 2 TDs; 9-75 rushing) guided the Warriors (4-0) to five touchdowns on their first five possessions -- 30 plays for 331 yards.

Little Rock Christian's fifth touchdown came on a 3-yard run by Alex Pratt, who had another 4-yard TD run in the second quarter and scored on a 20-yard fumble return midway through the third quarter to make it 42-0.

Veasey's opening tackle set the tone, a tone Veasey said was emphasized by the coaches.

"Stunned them," he said. "And the defense got it rolling, and that's what we've got to do from here on out."

