WALLY HALL: Razorbacks can build on this loss

ARLINGTON, Texas — Saturday was something for the Razorback Nation to celebrate.

The University of Arkansas, which had little to cheer about the past few seasons, played Texas A&M off its feet Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Yes, it was another loss, but with less than two minutes to play the Razorbacks trailed 31-27 and had the ball and a chance to win.

No, they didn’t. The drive stalled deep in Texas A&M territory, but from start to finish the Hogs looked the best they have in the past two seasons, and it was against a quality opponent.

Arkansas won a lot of battles — more passing yards, rushing yards and first downs — but penalties and pressure from the Aggies on the last drive cost the Razorbacks.

The officiating could have been better, too.

There was a pass interference call on the Hogs in the first half that wasn’t even marginal, and the official was out of possession to see the play well when he threw the flag long after the play was finished.

And on Arkansas’ last drive, Ben Hicks was thrown to the ground, which could have been flagged and given the Hogs a better shot at winning.

Mostly though, the Razorbacks looked like an improved team, and that was with both quarterbacks on the field.

Nick Starkel got the start and was playing well until he forced a pass into the middle of the line and it was picked off.

Ben Hicks came in on the next possession, and he finished the game 15-of-27 passing for 188 yards and a touchdown.

On the final drive, he made two pinpoint throws to receivers just before they went out of bounds to stop the clock.

The fans have to be a little happier that their team looked competitive against an SEC foe.

Now the Razorbacks get a week off, and that’s extra time to get better. They were close to winning. Now they need to find a way to beat an SEC opponent.