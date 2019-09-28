WYNNE 42, BLYTHEVILLE 21
WYNNE -- Junior Marterius Ross scored on runs of 6, 10, 7 and 5 yards as the Yellowjackets (3-1, 1-0 5A-East) cruised to a victory over the Chicks (0-4, 0-1).
Senior Holden Parker added two touchdowns for Wynne, scoring on a 6-yard run in the first quarter and on an 8-yard run in the third quarter.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Wynne led 35-7 entering the fourth quarter.
Sports on 09/28/2019
Print Headline: Wynne 42, Blytheville 21
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.