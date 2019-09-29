18th annual Festival of Chairs set for Thursday

Misty Phillips of Conway has a high-profile role model in her passion for preventing child abuse, but she’s found her own voice.

And she wants it to be loud.

“I think it’s time for all of us to step up and be loud,” Phillips said.

Phillips, chief of staff for Arkansas’ first lady Susan Hutchinson, is the chairwoman of the 18th annual Festival of Chairs.

The proceeds go to the Children’s

Advocacy Alliance, which covers five counties — Faulkner, Conway, Perry, Searcy and Van Buren. The event is the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraiser to help child victims of abuse and neglect.

The festival, which includes dinner, drinks and live and silent auctions, is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Spiritan Center in Conway.

The theme is Loud Hope.

Leia Smith, development coordinator for the Children’s Advocacy Alliance, said the theme was Phillips’ idea.

“We were talking last year about the festival and brainstorming … and Misty said, ‘how about Loud Hope? Let’s get loud about it,’” Smith said. “So many of the kids we served are silenced — silenced by their abusers and sometimes silenced by people who are supposed to be protecting them.”

Smith said 90 percent of the time, a child is abused by someone they know and trust, according to statistics from the National Children’s Alliance.

Phillips said she has learned about advocacy centers, as well as the stark statistics and met adult victims while traveling’ with the first lady, whose platform is child advocacy centers.

The facts break her heart, Phillips said.

“One in 10 children [are sexually abused by age 18]. We all know 10 people. One in four girls and one in six boys are sexually abused,” Phillips said.

The numbers represent many children.

“Think about how kids are in Clinton; how many kids in Greenbrier; how many kids are in Vilonia and Conway,” Smith said. “That’s a substantial amount of children who potentially feel like they do not have a voice; we feel like it starts with us being loud, being a voice for these kids.”

Phillips, a married mother of two, said children and adults alike often “suffer in silence.”

“Nothing pains me more than for a child to sit in silence and have pain because they don’t know how many people out there love and support them.

“It’s time to love people loud,” Phillips said.

The Children’s Advocacy Alliance is a partnership of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Conway and the Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 20th Judicial District. The Children’s Advocacy Center provides forensic interviews, therapy, sexual-abuse medical exams, and resources for the families of abused and neglected children. Court Appointed Special Advocates support foster children in court.

In 2018, the Children’s Advocacy Alliance served 442 children, Smith said. Of those, 53 percent were victims of sexual abuse.

The festival’s honoree is Don Potter of Conway, a runner and founder of the annual Chase Race and Paws in memory of his late teenage son. Potter also is a former court-appointed special advocate.

“What he does for kids all over central Arkansas — he’s a very big advocate of child rights and helping kids — is why we’re honoring him,” Smith said.

The signature items in the live auction are chairs and other pieces

of castoff furniture that have been painted or decorated.

“These chairs, to me, are an incredible emotional symbolic image of our children,” Smith said. “The vision of it is you find an abused and neglected piece of material, whether it be a chair, a bench, a bookshelf, a physical item, you find it, and you refurbish it in hope.

“When it arrives at festival, it’s a brand-new item; it’s a brand-new piece of hope,” she said. “The children served by the advocacy center and CASA [court appointed special advocates] are abused, neglected, they’re distraught; they feel disenfranchised from hope, I would say. They feel disconnected from happiness. They’re unable to control the things around them, as well. They get a CASA and see this person is going to stand by their side; this person is going to fight for them … and go to court every time. They talk to Karli, our forensic interviewer, and she listens. The family advocate makes sure they get therapy, a forensic exam if they need it.

“When they go to the Children’s Advocacy Center, when they go to court … they have the support and services they need to be refurbished in hope. Because people care, that’s a game-changer,” Smith said.

“Our funding from this event is directly directed to enabling services to happen,” she said

Festival of Chairs will include “an incredibly diverse set of auction items,” Smith said, including a Traeger grill, jewelry, spa packages, a bar made from a piano and lunch at the Governor’s Mansion with the first lady.

“We also have art from the children that we serve. Some of our kids said, ‘Hey, can I make a painting?’ I think that’s very moving. We’ve glass art, we’ve got paintings, we’ve got coasters,” Smith said.

People can bid from their cellphone for silent-auction items by registering as a remote bidder on the ticketing site bidrocket.com, although they have to be present for the live auction.

Tickets are $75 each. To register for the auction, sign up as a sponsor or get tickets, call Smith at (501) 286-3290.

Phillips said a new aspect of Festival of Chairs this year is a fashion show, “but it’s mission based, too, so the models have reasons they’re doing it.”

Smith said $60,000 was raised at the event last year.

“That translates into 30 forensic interviews, 20 medical exams and 10 foster children having a [court-appointed special advocate] for a full year. I want to have a bigger impact this year, but we haven’t pinned a number on it. We want to impact more kids,” Smith said.

Phillips said her goal is for this year’s event to “be the biggest” financially and to make a difference long after the night is over.

“My first committee meeting,

we go around the room and introduce ourselves, and I said … ‘But why are we here?’ Yes, we want to raise money — the more money we raise the more kids we can help — but always remember why we’re doing it.

“We all have good hearts and care, but we’re not saying it out loud,” Phillips said.

She said people should not be afraid to speak up by calling the Arkansas State Police child-abuse hotline, 1-844-SAVE-A-CHILD.,

(844) 728-3224. More information on the Children’s Advocacy Alliance is available at www.hopeandjustice.org.

“Most sexual abuse,

[victims are] not open and talking about it,” Phillips said. “With the first lady, she goes around the state, and she will talk about it. The culture is changing across the state. … The whole concept behind this [Loud Hope theme] is I want, even if it’s one child, I want them to know we will love them, and we will believe them, and we will support them all the way.”

And she said that means speaking up for victims, loudly and clearly.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-5671 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.