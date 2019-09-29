Angels program provides supplies, support

AUSTIN — One Conway mother said her five children, including three in foster care, can’t wait to see what’s in the Love Box the family receives each month through Little Rock Angels.

Blake Phillips said the best part is that her children love the volunteers who deliver the boxes.

Kristen McClendon, who founded Little Rock Angels, operates the chapter from her home in Austin [Lonoke County]. The organization covers seven counties and supports and mentors foster families.

“Right now, our main program is called the Love Box program,” McClendon said. “We take a volunteer group and match them with a foster family.”

Once a month, leaders of participating groups take boxes filled with supplies, necessities, requested extras and encouraging notes to foster families’ homes.

McClendon said close to 50 percent of foster homes close after their first placement, or the first year, “citing lack of support or just unmet expectations — ‘this isn’t what

I thought it would be,’” she said.

“We want to be the organization that supports the family so the home stays open, to help vulnerable children, and we can help pour love into the children as well,” McClendon said. “We want to help heal their trauma so they aren’t lashing out — and help the family so your first thought isn’t,

‘We need to move this child.’”

Foster children move homes seven times in two years, on average, “from foster parent to foster parent,” she said.

McClendon and her husband, Justin, have two biological sons. They were foster parents for 15 months beginning in January 2018 and had five placements. Their last foster child was in April.

“Overall, it was eye-opening and a very humbling experience,” McClendon said. “I went into it trying to have no expectations of what it was going to be. … I knew very quickly when I got that first placement that we needed help.

“I have two boys, and I got a 10-year-old girl. It was so different. Is this normal 10-year-old girl stuff, or trauma 10-year-old girl stuff? So that was hard. You have a support system with your friends and family, but they also don’t understand what you’re in. Only those in the system or who have been foster parents really understand.”

She had heard of the Texas-based Austin Angels because she follows Jen Hatmaker, an author, blogger and speaker, on social media. Hatmaker was involved with Austin Angels.

In March 2018, McClendon decided to pick the brain of the Austin Angels founder and CEO Susan Rameriz to get some tips she could use and bring to Arkansas.

“I thought, ‘I’ll just do something small,’” McClendon said.

After an hour-long conversation with the woman, “I hung up the phone and said, ‘This is what I’m going to do,’” McClendon said.

So much for something small.

McClendon started fundraising in May 2018, underwent training in Austin with a board of directors she formed, and in August 2018 launched Little Rock Angels. Stephanie Toon, the board vice president, and McClendon worked together as dietitians at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

In July this year, McClendon quit her job at the hospital to devote herself full time to the chapter. She is the paid executive director and president of the eight-member board.

McClendon said other people were like her and wanted to replicate the Austin Angels program, so National Angels was formed as an umbrella organization. She said she just got back from the national conference in Austin.

McClendon said she needs more volunteer organizations to match with foster families. The coverage area is Faulkner, White, Lonoke, Saline, Grant, Jefferson and Pulaski counties.

McClendon said nine families have been matched; 12 are on the waiting list.

Volunteer groups are matched with a family based on location and need, she said.

‘We would match someone in Cabot with a foster family in Cabot, someone in Searcy with a foster family in Searcy. A family with a high financial need, a lot of kids, we would match with a volunteer group who wants to provide financially or has more members,” she said.

McClendon said “whoever you’re doing life with, a small church group, your work group, a book club, a motorcycle club,” can be matched with a foster family. It’s a one-year commitment.

“One or two people become a leader and take this monthly care package, called the Love Box, to the family and interact with the family on a very regular basis,” McClendon said. “The Love Box itself meets the practical needs of the family, ‘but it doesn’t change lives.’ It’s the relationship you build when you spend time with that family that changes how the families and child experience the foster-care system.”

Individual families can volunteer, too. “The reason we say find a group is because it is a financial cost — it could be $150 a month,” she said.

The Love Box might include items such as “toilet paper, laundry soap, dish soap, favorite snacks for the kids; it could be gas cards for the family. Say one of the children is starting to play soccer and needs shin guards and cleats. It’s literally what the foster family says they need. It’s not Christmas every month; it’s how do we meet these needs?’

“We also write an encouraging letter to everyone in the family, every time we drop off a box,” she said.

Phillips said she and her husband, Jonathan, have a biological child, an adopted child, whom they had fostered; and three young foster children, who are siblings. “They treat my kids as individuals,” Phillips said. “They get their own little notes.”

She found out about the Love Box program through Stephanie Toon, whom she attends church with at Fellowship Bible Church in Conway. Toon is vice president of the Little Rock Angels Board of Directors and a Love Box leader through a small group at the church. Phillips said Toon asked if she wanted to learn more about the program.

“We sat down and talked, and I was immediately just super excited about the support,” Phillips said. “I think that’s something foster families always need — just more support. Especially taking three children at the same time, it’s a big change in your family.

“My kids, obviously, always look forward to the gifts in the Love Box. It’s just always so practical and good, too. This month they’re doing Halloween costumes for my kids. It takes the burden off us having to buy them. Love Box is practical, and it helps keep us healthy,” Phillips said.

Phillips said the same three people from the church group come to her home each month to deliver the box, including Toon.

Toon said she checks with Phillips each month to see what she needs, but it’s the friendship they’ve formed that means the most.

“It’s amazing,” Toon said. “Our goal is to obviously build relationships with them and make what [parents] do easier. I can only imagine that it is hard to be foster parents.”

Phillips said her family has grown close with the women who deliver the Love Box.

“They’ve become part of our family,” Phillips said.” They come each month and hang out with my kids. My kids really love them; they have built relationships with them. The [church women] … cook us dinner or bring it from somewhere. Every other time they come, my husband and I get to go on a date, and they stay with the kids and feed them dinner; that’s also very much needed. My kids enjoy their time with people who love with them.”

Phillips said she tries to spread the word to other organizations about the opportunity to participate in the Love Box program.

Volunteers for the Love Box program can go to the website, littlerockangels.org, or contact McClendon through emailinfo@littlerockangels.org.

She said the chapter is funded solely by private donations and fundraisers. A golf-tournament fundraiser is scheduled for March 14 at Eagle Hill Golf Club in Little Rock.

“We are definitely looking for people who want to support a grassroots startup movement, so to speak, that is trying to change the way families and children experience the foster-care system,” McClendon said.

Little Rock Angels definitely made a difference in her family when they were fostering,

she said.

“With our Little Rock Angels chapter, [board members and I] learned a lot about trauma-informed care,” McClendon said. “I read books to get prepared to launch the chapter. We just learned more overall on how to interact with children with trauma and how to help volunteers

“I think there’s so much to learn when you’re going through training to do foster care. … Either it’s not taught how to interact with children with trauma or it’s compacted with 1 billion other things you’re taught, and you don’t remember what you’ve learned. It was like a refresher course on how to deal with childhood trauma.”

McClendon said running Little Rock Angels and taking care of her two children is keeping her busy.

“We just closed our home [to fosters] for the time being. I still feel like we will foster in the future and potentially adopt through foster care,” she said.

Until then, she wants to provide much-needed support to other families.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-5671 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.